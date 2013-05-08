© handmadepictures-dreamstime.com

Connect Group report slight improvement in sales

Connect Group's reported net sales of EUR 30.7 million for the first quarter of 2013 - and increase from the previous quarter, but an decrease compared to the corresponding period last year.

Connect Group reported net sales of EUR 30.7 million in the first 3 months of 2013, which is an increase of 4.8 percent compared with the previous quarter (EUR 29.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2012). The sales of the comparable first quarter of 2012 were EUR 41.1 million.



The operational result (EBIT) of the quarter – including reorganization costs – was breakeven. During the quarter, EUR 350'000 was recorded for reorganization costs. The order book was EUR 78.8 million as of 31 March 2013 (EUR 77 million on 31 December 2012).



Connect Group expects in the next quarters a slight increase in sales and enhanced results due to new customers and the effect of cost savings. The general trend in the electronics markets remains however restrained, and this uncertainty of the markets continue to affect the outlooks.