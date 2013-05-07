© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

NXP acquires Code Red Technologies

NXP Semiconductors announces its acquisition of Code Red Technologies, an embedded software development tools provider, as a strategic addition to its microcontroller business line.

“Bringing the Code Red team into our organization gives us the ability to jump-start our in-house software expertise, deliver world-class software libraries and integrated tools to our customers, and rapidly build on the momentum behind the LPCXpresso IDE,” said Jim Trent, vice president and general manager, microcontroller business line, NXP Semiconductors.



“Joining forces with NXP enables us to focus on what we do best – simplifying the development experience for customers through tools and software. Through closer integration, we’ll also be able to bring our ARM and LPC experience into new market segments on a global scale, developing and tailoring software for specific applications and solutions,” said John Rayfield, co-founder and CEO, Code Red Technologies.



Current Code Red customers using non-LPC platforms will continue to have support through May 2014. In addition, the full Red Suite product will continue to be sold for 8 months through to the end of December 2013. The Code Red team will be consolidated into three locations, including San Jose, California; Cambridge, UK; and Syracuse, New York.