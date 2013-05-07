© vladek-dreamstime.com

Mydata delivers to Liad Electronics

Four new Mydata SMD towers are helping subcontract manufacturer Liad Electronics Breda in the Netherlands to make substantial productivity improvements in its SMD operations.

The new towers replace the open-shelf storage on the factory floor, which the company has previously used for SMD devices awaiting transfer to its PCB assembly line.



Each of the new SMD towers occupies one square metre of floor space and can store up to 546 component reels, which means that valuable factory floor space is freed up for Liad Electronics to put to more productive use. Other key benefits of the towers include short access time for components, and complete elimination of the risk of component mix-ups.