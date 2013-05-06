© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

LFoundry completes acquisition of Micron’s facility in Italy

LFoundry confirmed the signing of the final agreement regarding the acquisition of the Avezzano (Italy) manufacturing facility.

Guenther Ernst, CEO at LFoundry commented "This acquisition provides us with a larger technology portfolio and with competitive 200mm capabilities in order to deliver, from Europe, outstanding foundry services to a wider range of customers in all geographical regions. It will accelerate the development of LFoundry toward a premier analog mixed signal and specialty foundry partner."