Flextronics CFO steps down

Flextronics announces that CFO Paul Read, has decided to leave the Company to pursue new opportunities, but will remain available for any necessary transitional activities through the end of the current quarter.

Christopher Collier, who has served as an officer of the Company since 2005, and chief accounting officer since 2007, has been appointed chief financial officer effective immediately.



Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics said, "Paul has been a strong leader and valued contributor to Flextronics throughout his tenure here. I would like to personally thank him for his many years of service and the significant and positive impact he has had on the business. I, and the entire Flextronics team, appreciate his dedication and unquestioned integrity and wish him all the best in the future."



McNamara added, "Chris has been an instrumental leader in the company since 2000 and has been groomed for this position for many years. He has a long standing successful track record in leading the Accounting, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Corporate Finance functions for the Company. His strong financial acumen, exceptional leadership and sharp strategic insight make Chris the natural successor for this role. "