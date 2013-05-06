© alexskopje-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 06, 2013
Flextronics CFO steps down
Flextronics announces that CFO Paul Read, has decided to leave the Company to pursue new opportunities, but will remain available for any necessary transitional activities through the end of the current quarter.
Christopher Collier, who has served as an officer of the Company since 2005, and chief accounting officer since 2007, has been appointed chief financial officer effective immediately.
Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics said, "Paul has been a strong leader and valued contributor to Flextronics throughout his tenure here. I would like to personally thank him for his many years of service and the significant and positive impact he has had on the business. I, and the entire Flextronics team, appreciate his dedication and unquestioned integrity and wish him all the best in the future."
McNamara added, "Chris has been an instrumental leader in the company since 2000 and has been groomed for this position for many years. He has a long standing successful track record in leading the Accounting, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Corporate Finance functions for the Company. His strong financial acumen, exceptional leadership and sharp strategic insight make Chris the natural successor for this role. "
Mike McNamara, CEO of Flextronics said, "Paul has been a strong leader and valued contributor to Flextronics throughout his tenure here. I would like to personally thank him for his many years of service and the significant and positive impact he has had on the business. I, and the entire Flextronics team, appreciate his dedication and unquestioned integrity and wish him all the best in the future."
McNamara added, "Chris has been an instrumental leader in the company since 2000 and has been groomed for this position for many years. He has a long standing successful track record in leading the Accounting, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Corporate Finance functions for the Company. His strong financial acumen, exceptional leadership and sharp strategic insight make Chris the natural successor for this role. "
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments