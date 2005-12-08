Anoto receives 16 MEUR

Anoto Group AB is announcing today that its board has resolved to carry out a directed share issue that has raised approximately 16 million Euro.

By means of a book-building procedure, Hagströmer & Qviberg Fondkommission AB has placed a total of 7,000,000 shares at SEK 23.90 each. Average share price for the week amount to 23,77 SEK. The acquisition of the shares by a limited number of highly reputable Swedish and international institutional investors has extended the global scope of Anoto's holdings. The issue has raised approximately SEK 167 million before underwriting costs.



The issue represents 5, 5% of Anoto's share capital and votes before dilution. Following the issue, Anoto will have 126,535,201 shares outstanding. The resolution of the board was based on the authorisation of an extraordinary general meeting held on 10 November 2005.



The purpose of the issue is to pursue the pentop computing project announced by the company without depriving other business units of needed resources.



"The funds we have raised will allow us to work with our partners to vigorously promote the next-generation pentop computer," says Anoto CEO Örjan Johansson.



The newly placed shares have been borrowed from Norden Technology, Anoto Group AB's principal shareholder, until the issue can be registered.