New CEO at Jolla

Jolla is appointing Tomi Pienimäki as the new CEO as of May 6th. Tomi joins Jolla from Itella Corporation, a logistics operator in the Nordic countries.

Tomi joined Itella in 2005, first as CTO, and since 2008 has held the position of CIO. At Itella, Tomi has gained experience in business management and managing large technology organizations.



This appointment allows Marc Dillon, who has been Jolla’s CEO as of October 2012, to fully concentrate on the development of Sailfish operating system as Head of Software Development. Marc has been in charge of Jolla’s software development right from the start and his strong focus on this will be crucial in the months leading to the market entry of the first Jolla phone and the company’s success when the sales starts, the company writes in a press release.



“Jolla is a great company with an exciting and promising future. I truly believe we can make a difference and bring something unique to the consumers. My task is to listen very closely to our customers and further build the collaboration network. I also want to ensure that our team can fully concentrate on the most important task: bringing the first device to the market this year,” says Tomi Pienimäki, the new CEO of Jolla.