Europlacer appoints PAA as its New England rep.

Europlacer, a manufacturer of flexible SMT placement machines, announces that it has named Precision Automation & Assembly (PAA) as its Manufacturer's Representative within the New England, New York and Long Island territories.

Precision Automation & Assembly is a manufacturers' representative firm that provides equipment and consumables for electronic assembly in New England.



"These are exciting times at Europlacer North America, especially in New England. Bob Wons and Mike Brown are well-respected reps who have earned a reputation for taking a true 'consultative' approach to selling electronics equipment/supplies and we welcome them onboard," said Chris Merow, the North American Sales manager for Europlacer.



"Typically, New England CMs and OEMs are very sophisticated, producing a higher technology and lower volume but a higher mix of PCBs. In recent years, we have seen trends toward flexible, one machine line solutions," said Bob Wons, Co-owner, PAA. "We are excited to be part of the truly modern and different approach to building circuit boards that Europlacer offers - one that is priced competitively with higher feeder counts, a smaller footprint, more flexibility (with less compromise) and a proven, significantly lower cost of ownership."