© roza-dreamstime.com

BB leaves tough 2012 behind

Danish EMS provider BB Electronics had a rough 2012 with both loss in headcount and important clients.

BB lost one of its biggest orders from a client – which has been sold to an American company – which in turn meant big structural changes for the Danish company.



A shortfall of DKK 30 million and a revenue decrees from DKK 704 million to 583 ended the fiscal year of 2012, states a report in Horsens Folkeblad. And as if that wasn't enough, the employee-count in Denmark was heavily reduced to roughly 160 employees.



CEO Carsten Christensen states that the company is not, by any means, content with the results, but that there are good explanations to why it turned out as it did. The company sold two of its production facilities – in which production had already halted – however, the selling price was less than the actual worth.



At the same time, the company is working on a efficiency program, which aims to ease the work flow within the entire company. Overall, Carsten Christensen has a positive outlook and tells Horsens Folkebland that he believes that there is room for electronics production in Denmark. However, it does matter what kind of products, and also the quantities.