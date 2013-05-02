© ermess dreamstime.com

Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie to go public

One Tech Holding (OTH), the mother company of Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie and of many other industrial companies of the group, will soon make its debut at the Tunisian stock exchange.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will be made through both a sale of shares and a capital increase.



One Tech Holding has 10 subsidiaries, present in three business segments namely cables, mechatronics, and telecoms. The group represents a turnover of more than 200 MEuro in 2012. It is positioned as the second largest private exporter in Tunisia, with sales of almost 75% of its production abroad.



Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie is 100% owned by OTH. For FUBA, the purpose of this IPO is to raise funds in order to finance its future expansion in Tunisia and overseas. Besides all the available current technologies it offers, Fuba is going to further invest in emerging technologies going forward, such as IMS (Insulated Metal Substrates), HDI, high layer count and heavy copper technologies.