© handmadepictures-dreamstime.com

PCB shipments - still below 2012 levels

The North American PCB shipments for March 2013 decreased compared to the same period last year. But increased 20% compared to the previous month, according to IPC's new report.



Total North American PCB shipments were down 2.1 percent in March 2013 from March 2012, and bookings decreased 2.3 percent year over year. Year to date, PCB industry shipments were down 4.4 percent and bookings were down 5.1 percent.



Compared to the previous month, PCB shipments in March increased 20.0 percent, and bookings grew 22.2 percent. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American PCB industry continued to strengthen in March, reaching 1.08.