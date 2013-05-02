© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Coda files for insolvency

Coda becomes the latest casualty on the electric highway. The company has filed for insolvency and is to restructure business around energy storage and batteries.

CODA Holdings, Inc. is changing tactics and is focusing its business strategy on the growing energy storage market. CODA plans to implement the restructuring of its business through a voluntary filing under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The voluntary petition was filed today (read May 1, 2013) in the District of Delaware. This process is intended to enable the Company to complete a sale, confirm a Plan and emerge from bankruptcy in a stronger position to execute its new business plan. The Company expects the sale process to take 45 days to complete.



FCO MA CODA Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group, is leading a consortium of lenders intending to provide debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing to enable the company’s energy storage business to remain fully operational during the restructuring process. The company has filed a motion with the bankruptcy court for approval of the consortium, or its designee, as the stalking horse bidder in the sale process to acquire the Company post-bankruptcy. In addition, the company will seek to monetize value of its existing automotive business assets.



"After concluding a comprehensive review of our strategic options, the Board of Directors, management team and senior lending group have concluded that focusing on the Company’s energy storage business presents the best opportunity moving forward,” said Phil Murtaugh, Chief Executive Officer, CODA Holdings, Inc. “We believe the restructuring process that we have entered into today will enable the Company to complete a sale and confirm a Plan that maximizes the value of its assets, serving the best interests of our stakeholders.”