Contract win for CT Production

CT Production announces that it has been awarded a scheduled contract of GBP 0.25 million for manufacture of environmental monitoring systems.

The contract was won against competition from a shortlist of three contract electronics manufacturers and involved full procurement, PCB assembly, box build and shipping direct to the end client.



"A major deciding factor for the customer was the working relationship, based on good communication and support, together with our excellent reputation for quality, delivery and service. As always, a competitive price was key, and although not the cheapest, CT's package was considered to represent better value for money, the company writes in a press release.