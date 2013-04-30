© filmfoto-dreamstime.com

Efore to lay off

Efore's personnel negotiations in Finland initiated on 5 March 2013, have been concluded. As a result of the negotiations, the total reduction in personnel is globally 37 employees of which 7 in Finland.

In addition, it was agreed on temporary lay-offs affecting all personnel in Finland. Temporary lay-offs can last from 0 days up to 2 months and they will take place during 1.5.2013 - 30.4.2014. Due to personnel reductions and other streamlining measures the company estimates to reach annual cost base reduction of EUR 1.8 million by the end of this year.



Jukka Pietarinen, EVP(Industrial Business Area) and a member of Efore's Executive Management Team, has today decided to continue his career outside Efore. As from April 23, 2013 new Executive Management Team and their responsibilities are: President and CEO Vesa Vähämöttönen, EVP Panu Kaila (Operations and Programs), EVP Markku Kukkonen (Product Development and Technology), EVP Olli Nermes (Finance and Administration) and EVP Alexander Luiga (Sales and Marketing incl. telecommunication and industrial electronics business areas as well as power products for electric vehicles).



On March 31, 2013 Efore's total number of employees was 797 and 83 of them worked in Finland.