© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Hiroyuki Usui is new CEO of Omron Europe

Omron Europe B.V. (Industrial Automation Business) has appointed Hiroyuki Usui as Chief Executive Officer in succession to Shizuto Yukomoto, who has returned to Japan to head up Omron’s Environmental Solutions Business.

Mr Usui joins Omron Europe after running the global Machine Control Department in one of Omron’s Industrial Automation Business Divisions.



“It’s vitally important that we accelerate the process of bringing next-generation technology into the European market,” he explained. “The launch last year of the Sysmac platform was the first fruits of our VG2020 -Value Generation 2020- strategy. My aim is to build on the success of this launch to bring future-proof equipment and systems within reach of all our customers.”



Mr Usui concluded: “These are exciting and challenging times. Omron is in good shape, and we are now leaner and keener than ever before. We are here to build on these solid foundations as a world-leader and global pace-setter for automation and control.”