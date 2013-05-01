© rob hill dreamstime.com

Cencorp Americas with organizational changes

At the beginning of 2013 Mr Jose Basso joined the company and start as Cencorp Americas new President.

Cencorp's sales team has changed and Anssi Jansson, Ron Wrable and Shawn Farley moved on to new challenges and no longer work with the company.



Cencorp Americas sales is now run by Mr Petri Koivunen. Mr Petri Koivunen has joined Cencorp Americas team to run Laser & Automation Systems (LAS). Petri has worked in Cencorp for 4 years as a Sales Manager for laser systems and before that he was working for Savcor Alfa as a Sales Manager.



Mr Terho Tamminen is now responsible for the Life Cycle Management (LCM) business at Cencorp Americas. Terho has worked in Cencorp for 8 years, in North America and South America, being responsible for customer service and sales of refurbished machines, and he has a fully extended knowledge of Cencorp product portfolio.



Also part of the Americas strategy is to reinforce the Field Service Engineers team in US, Canada and Mexico, and to establish long term partnerships with local support providers in the other regions of Americas.