Infineon and GloFo sign production cooperation
Infineon Technologies and Globalfoundries Inc. signed a joint technology development and production agreement for 40 nanometer (nm) embedded flash (eFlash) process technology.
The cooperation will focus on technology development based on Infineon’s eFlash cell design and manufacturing of automotive and security microcontrollers (MCUs) with 40nm process structures. Production of the next generation 40nm eFlash MCUs will take place at different Globalfoundries sites, initially in Singapore with subsequent transfer to its site in Dresden, Germany.
“Next generation embedded Flash microcontrollers with 40nm process structures will further enhance our competitive strength in the automotive, industrial as well as chip card and security markets,” says Arunjai Mittal, Member of the Management Board of Infineon Technologies. “We trust in Globalfoundries with their excellent manufacturing background and sites on different continents to fulfill Infineon’s stringent quality, infrastructure security and business continuity requirements.”
“Infineon’s decision to choose Globalfoundries as the foundry partner for the 40nm embedded Flash technology node recognizes our unique ability to offer one-foundry-solutions supported by multiple fabs in different geographies,” says Ajit Manocha, CEO Globalfoundries. “We are committed to providing leading-edge technology and manufacturing capabilities required to support Infineon’s business. We are looking forward to a long-term collaboration with Infineon and to contribute to their success in a very dynamic industry.”
This agreement with Globalfoundries is consistent with Infineon’s strategy to engage in technology co-development for CMOS-based technologies in 65nm and below. Process and product qualification for security microcontrollers is planned for the second half of 2015. Automotive microcontroller production start is scheduled for the first half of 2017.
