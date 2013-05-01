© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Intelliconnect with new cable assembly capability

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd, announce further development of their Cable Assembly business to be initially located at their Chelmsford HQ.

Arden Lawson, former Production Manager at Rhophase, will be managing the expanded facility which will be staffed by an experienced cable assembly manufacturing team ensuring quick turnaround, high quality cable assemblies for existing and new customers.



Roy Phillips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect, is especially pleased with this new venture and says. “Although we have always made cable assemblies, this expansion to our capability and significant investment means that we will achieve our goal of becoming a major player in this market. The new cable assembly facility will continue to offer the high levels of customer service and quick turnaround our connector customer’s value so highly.”