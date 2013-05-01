© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

GPV joins Aarhus Light Rail Cluster

Aarhus Light Rail Cluster is a sub-network consisting of Danish companies, which together will market joint solutions and capabilities to the consortia that will compete for the supply of equipment and materials for the light rail in Aarhus.

The network is established by CenSec who have gathered highly specialized companies within design and production of quality solutions within mechanics, electronics and information and communication technology.



All the member companies of the Aarhus Light Rail Cluster have a long experience in providing services for demanding, high-tech industries, and their reference lists includes, among others companies such as: Alstom, Thales, Siemens, Bombardier, Hitachi, DSB, Rail Net Denmark, IndraNavia, Cobham, Saab, Volvo, Terma.



Already today GPV is a supplier to some of the large international manufacturers within railway area, and GPV sees with the participation in Aarhus Light Rail Cluster options to further expand its market position..