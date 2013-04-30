© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 30, 2013
EPIC Technologies relocates to new manufacturing facility
EPIC Technologies has relocated its operations from a 56,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon, Ohio to a 74,000-square-foot facility in Mason, Ohio.
The new facility is located approximately eight miles away from the previous facility location.
EPIC Technologies’ Ohio Valley Operations (OVO) facility is focused on low-to-medium volume, higher mix electronics production. The added square footage will be used to expand the facility’s higher level assembly (HLA) operations. OVO’s team has created a highly flexible production environment designed to cost effectively support a range of volumes and product mix. As an example, its SMT placement equipment can be used individually in batch mode for low volume production or as a full line for higher volume, more complex production, the company writes in a statement.
“We strongly believe that when total cost is considered, ‘Made in USA’ is the right choice for many products. This is particularly true of projects that have lower volumes or variable demand. We’ve structured our engineering and production processes to efficiently serve that market. In the last several years we’ve seen two projects brought back from China and hope our expanded facility will attract more of this business,” said John W. Smith, Jr., the facility’s general manager.
“Over the last 25 years, EPIC Technologies has grown from its Norwalk, Ohio roots to a leading multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. While we serve customers who need support in other parts of the world, we recognize that our Ohio operations in Mason and Norwalk, play an integral role in supporting customers who prefer to have their products manufactured in the U.S. The efficiency and dedication of our Ohio team has kept this option cost competitive,” said Bhawnesh Mathur, EPIC Technologies’ CEO.
