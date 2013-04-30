© dimitry-romanchuck-dreamstime.com

Invotec strengthens technical team

As part of the continuous improvement process to support the advanced and diverse needs of its customers, Invotec Group is adding to its Technical team at their Tamworth facility.

“Responsibility for product and process is being split, which will provide a greater focus to ensure we continue to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction though exceptional service, technology, performance and reliability”, commented Chris Haley, Operations Manager.



To achieve this goal Anthony Jackson is taking on a new role within Tamworth as Product Assurance Manager. Anthony has over 26 years in complex PCB manufacturing, including the last 10 years as Technical Manager at Tamworth.



“This role will encompass existing product robustness and manufacturability improvements whilst looking ahead to next generation technologies, materials and associated approvals. In this capacity, Anthony will perform a vital role in shaping how we can best support our customers’ current and evolving future demands”, added Chris Haley, Operations Manager.



To facilitate this restructuring, Invotec Group announces the appointment of Tony Ridler as Technical Manager. Tony will have primary responsibility for current process capabilities, yields and productivity in addition to planning for future process capability requirements.



Tony has experience in R&D process engineering gained with Dow Chemical Company, Rohm & Haas Electronic Materials and Fujitsu. Six Sigma Green Belt certified, his industry expertise covers PCBs, aerospace tooling and photo voltaic technologies.



Commenting on his appointment, Tony said: “Invotec Group has an excellent and growing reputation for the quality of its high technology processes and its approach to continuous improvement. I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to help the company build on that reputation still further.”



Tim Tatton, Invotec Group Managing Director, added: “This appointment is another step on our journey to excellence. We already have extensive technological capability, but we aim to enhance our processes by reducing waste and increasing capability & productivity whilst continuing to deliver robust products to serve demanding applications”.