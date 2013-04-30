© franz-pfluegl-dreamstime.com

Interconti to represent Ucamco

Czech based Interconti has been appointed to represent Ucamco in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and will manage all sales and marketing activities in the region.

Ucamco announces that it has appointed Brno-based Interconti as its agent for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. As part of its new role, Interconti will handle the sales and marketing of Ucamco's full range of hardware and software to the PCB manufacturing sector in all three countries. Software solutions that will now be available through Interconti include Ucam, a suite of CAM tools, as well as Ucamco's Integr8tor suite, a enabler for Sales and pre-CAM engineering.



Interconti will also market Ucamco's full range of photoplotters, including the SilverWriter and Calibr8tor series. It will also offer the Ledia Direct Imager, which is available exclusively through Ucamco and its partners in Europe.

As part of the agreement, hardware and software support will continue to be handled directly from Ucamco's headquarters in Ghent.



Interconti sees this new development as a great opportunity to support its client base further, as Tomas Braveny, its Founder and Managing Director, explains: “We currently supply chemicals and base materials to these markets. Our partnership with Ucamco is now possible thanks to the skill sets that we have developed within Interconti, and opens up new opportunities for us and for our customers”.



Ucamco Managing Director Karel Tavernier concurs: “Interconti is an excellent company that is very well regarded in the marketplace, and we are delighted with this opportunity to meet our clients' growing technological needs with Interconti's strong local sales and marketing force”.