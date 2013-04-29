© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Green light for Axis Electronics

Axis Electronics announces that it successfully completed a ‘Continued Assessment to its existing AS9100 REV C AND ISO 9001:2008’.

The 5 man day assessment was completed by the British Standards Institute (BSI). There were no non-conformities raised during the audit and a number of activities were flagged as ‘best practice’ within the industry.



"These auditors were new to our latest systems and it was very encouraging that no non-conformances were raised and that some of our home grown systems were recognised as best in class. This gives us a great platform to improve our customer service and quality." commented Chris Jukes, QA director.