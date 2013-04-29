© jakub-krechowicz-dreamstime.com

Enics Switzerland investing further

Enics Switzerland invests in three new production systems for their equipment park.

Enics Switzerland in Turgi develops, produces and maintains electronics in the fields of energy, industrial automation, transportation, building automation, instrumentation and medical systems. The company has currently reinvested in its production systems in order to be able to provide a technologically modern and diverse equipment park for the fulfilment of future needs.



Following on the acquisition of a new fully automatic PCB depaneling machine in 2010, several new systems have been installed including a new in-circuit test system in 2011 and a new environmentally friendly PCBA cleaning system last year, as well as a new automatic optical inspection system, expected within the next few weeks, that will be integrated with the SMT assembly process at the Turgi plant (Canton Aargau, Switzerland). Furthermore, the wave-soldering and selective-soldering machines have been replaced with flexible systems.



Daniel Buser, Head of Manufacturing Services, Enics Switzerland, says: “Our customers rely on us for the highest levels of quality and expertise. Typically we deal with complex products having a very multifaceted range and assembled in small-to-medium sized lots. That’s why we continuously invest in our equipment. On the one hand, with these latest procurements we’ve ensured that we remain at the forefront of technology.”



Continuing, “On the other hand, the new systems make it possible to provide even more flexible services. The timing of these current modernizations fits perfectly with the optimization of our production processes within the framework of the Lean Management philosophy and our Manufacturing Execution System, which allows for control of our production processes in real-time, both of which are currently in the introductory phases.”