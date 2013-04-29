© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Escatec appoints micro-assembly expert for MOEMS

EMS provider Escatec, has appointed Wolfgang Plank as head of its MOEMS (Micro Optic Electronic Manufacturing Services) facility in Heerbrugg, Switzerland.

Wolfgang has worked for Escatec as R&D Project Manager for nearly two years and his new position takes advantage of his special focus on LEDs, micro-optics and micro-assembly throughout his career. He has created products for companies, such as Intel and Ivoclar Vivadent, which range from a cooling plate for electronic chips, through a piezo-electric system to calibrate IR lasers for satellites, to a blue LED device for curing dental materials.



“It is very unusual for a contract manufacturer to have invested in the expensive clean room facilities required for MOEMS,” explained Wolfgang Plank. “Escatec has always taken a long term view and invested in the latest equipment. This enables us to provide state-of-the-art production for customers. Micro assembly is clearly the way of the future as electronics continues to shrink especially in, for example, implantable medical devices and LED/OLED lighting.”



Dr Martin Muendlein, Head of Engineering at Escatec’s facility in Switzerland, explained, “We are delighted to have Wolfgang now heading up our MOEMS facility. He has a tremendous track record of creating innovative micro-assembly and packaging solutions for customers, some of which have resulted in them winning awards. Expanding our MOEMS facility will enable us to maintain our position as the provider of choice for European companies seeking the latest state-of-the-art solutions in product design and manufacture.”



The MOEMS facility’s capabilities include Chip On Board (die bonding and wire bonding), encapsulation, Solder Flip Chip, Ball Grid Array, and micro-optics assembly.