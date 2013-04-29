© stevanovicigor-dreamstime.com

E.D&A. invests in own production line

Belgium based EMS provider E.D&A., have recently invested in a new production line to amp their production capacity at their local office in Kapellen.

E.D.&A. will systematically expand this in the future. Instead of outsourcing production to Eastern Europe, E.D.&A. will largely produce the electronics via their own assembly line in the future. E.D.&A. will be at least as competitive in terms of costs, because the company now has control of all aspects: development, production and testing procedures. New developments can be completely tailored to the requirements of their own machines, what will result in an increase of efficiency, the company writes in a statement.



The investment consist of a SMD-placement machine, a selective solder machine and a flying probe test machine.