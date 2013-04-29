© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Taiyo America to represent ITC Intercircuit GmbH

ITC Intercircuit GmbH of Munich, Germany has reached an agreement with Taiyo America to have its PCB equipment represented by Taiyo America in both North and South America.

German based ITC Intercircuit GmbH, a Manufacturer of PCB equipment, will now be represented by Taiyo America, a manufacturing subsidiary of Japanese Taiyo Holdings, in North and South America.



Owner and president of ITC Intercircuit, Mr. Erwin Haertl feels very confident that this new partnership with Taiyo America will compliment both companies extremely well. “PCB companies will be able to receive the highest quality solder masks and via fill pastes and the industry’s most advanced delivery systems through one source – Taiyo America.”