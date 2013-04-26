© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Stadium's CEO steps down

Stephen Phipson, CBE, has been appointed to a senior Civil Service post at the Home Office, working to promote the interests of the UK security industry.

As a consequence Stephen has advised the Board of his intention to step down as CEO of Stadium with effect from 31 May 2013.



"We are pleased to announce that Charlie Peppiatt, currently Group Operations Director, will succeed Stephen as CEO with effect from 1 June 2013. Prior to joining Stadium, Charlie was Vice President, Global Operations for Laird Technologies and has worked in Europe, USA and Asia within the electronics industry. Charlie worked closely with Stephen to develop Stadium’s growth strategy and under his leadership Stadium will continue with the plans currently in place. This involves continuing the transition to a design and manufacturing business with technology leadership in its areas of specialisation – displays and power supplies, whilst developing and enhancing the service offering to existing electronic customers in the iEMS market", an announcement made by the company reads.