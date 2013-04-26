© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

GTK appoints new production manager

GTK appointed Gary Bowen in the position of production manager.

Gary has over twenty years’ experience in the UK manufacturing industry, combined with his knowledge of manufacturing electromechanical products, "makes him an ideal fit for GTK’s UK production facility", a press release reads. Based at their Basingstoke headquarters, the facility focuses primarily on the manufacture of cable assemblies and box build and has grown by 35% per annum over the last three years.



Steve Robinson, operations director for GTK said, “Gary joining GTK is part of our aggressive plan to further develop this area of our business and, with his level of expertise, we are confident he will add value to our production capabilities and ensure we continue to provide excellent service levels to our customers.”



Gary added, “GTK is an impressive organisation with ambitious growth plans. I’m looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunity to grow UK production in line with the company’s objectives.”