© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Smartrac appoints new CEO

Smartrac announces that Clemens J. Joos shall be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman of the Management Board.

The Supervisory Board has decided to propose the formal appointment as Director A and Member of the Management Board at the Smartrac Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 18, 2013.



Clemens Joos resume spans over industry equipment, healthcare, and consumer electronics areas, having served in international executive and senior-level roles in Asia, Europe, and the United States. He holds a diploma in business administration from the University of Applied Science in Offenburg and a master in organizational psychology from the University of Applied Science Erding, Germany.



Prof. Dr. Fahrholz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated: “We are very grateful that during the now ending transition phase Christian Uhl and Nigel Sealey have managed and lead the company successfully as Co-Chairmen in addition to their roles as CFO and COO respectively.



Clemens Joos has an impressive background with deep international leadership experience in sales, marketing, and innovation management. We are very pleased to propose his appointment to the general meeting and we are very confident that he has both the competence and experience needed to lead SMARTRAC in the next corporate phase.”