© ngweikeong-dreamstime.com

Elfa Distrelec continues to grow and develop in Estonia

Elfa Distrelec remains aggressive in the Estonian market for electronics and automation. An now the company strives to become more local and personal.

To widen their appeal, they recently implemented a number of changes including broadening of the product range, and introduction of a new sales concept with the aim to make Elfa Distrelec more local and more personal.



As a part of the new sales concept Elfa Distrelec hired a dedicated field sales representative for the Estonian market while at the same time creating an overall higher availability by streamlining the sales department. To meet the customer demands of higher presence in the market, Elfa Distrelec is strengthening its strategy with local sales offices in all the countries of operation.



"Local knowledge builds trust and long-term customer relationships and we want to grow with our customers in an expanding market" says Henrik Janzén, Regional Sales Manager for the Baltics and Finland at Elfa Distrelec.



"Accessibility is becoming increasingly important in a market with increasing competition, and we want to be a‘One Stop Shop’ for the electronics and automation industry. By increasing the stocked kept range to more than 300,000 products we come closer to that goal. In addition, through our unique catalog plus concept we are also able to deliver an additional 500,000 products from more than 900 vendors" says Henrik Janzén.