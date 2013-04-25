© evertiq

Zestron sign Arbell Electronics as distributor

Provider of high precision cleaning products and services, Zestron, announces the addition of Arbell Electronics as the new exclusive distributor within Canada.

“Arbell is Canada’s largest authorized distributor of production equipment and supplies to our industry,” says Michael McCutchen, Vice President Americas and South Asia. “With their national sales team of dedicated product knowledge experts, coupled with ZESTRON’s application technology engineers and R&D support, we will broaden our sales coverage and improve our service and distribution support to our ever growing customer base throughout the provinces.”