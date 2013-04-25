Scanfil feel the growing demand

© bellemedia-dreamstime.com

Finnish EMS provider Scanfil's Q1 report showed an overall increase for the company. Sales to professional electronics customers were by 10%.

Summary:

Turnover totalled to EUR 44.0 million (Q1 2012: 42.6) up 3.3%

Operating profit EUR 2.0 million (Q1 2012: 1.4), 4.6% of turnover (Q1 2012: 3.4%)

Profit for the review period was EUR 1.1 million (Q1 2012: 1,2)

Petteri Jokitalo, CEO of Scanfil plc:“The market situation in the first quarter continued to be challenging as expected. Turnover increased by approximately 3% compared to the previous year. The growth was due to the positive development in the demand for professional electronics products and a broader customer base. Sales to telecommunication customers decreased from the previous year.Operating profit for the period was EUR 2.0 million, for an increase of approximately 40% year on year. This was due to successful cost control and an increase in sales to professional electronics customers.Scanfil's solid financial position allows us to develop the company according to the customers' needs."Sales to professional electronics customers were up more than 10% from the previous year, representing 81% (76% in the corresponding period in 2012) of the turnover. Sales to telecommunication customers decreased from the previous year, representing 19% (24%) of the turnover.In order to respond to the growing demand for professional electronics products in Europe, the company increased the mechanics production capacity of the Estonian plant and invested in new test equipment for electronics production. An investment was also made in test equipment at the Suzhou plant. The equipment will shorten the prototype production stage, and products can be more speedily introduced to volume production.The Group’s turnover for January - March was EUR 44.0 (42.6) million. Distribution of turnover based on the location of customers was as follows: Finland 47% (47%), rest of Europe 23% (19%), Asia 28% (33%), USA 2% (1%).Net profit for the period was EUR 1.1 million, compared to EUR 1.2 million for the same period previous year.