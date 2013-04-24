© demarco dreamstime.com

Invensys Eurotherm partners with eXception EMS

eXception EMS has successfully achieved maximum efficiencies in the supply and assembly of PCBs for the Eurotherm division of Invensys. A saving, it is said, of over GBP 60k in the last 12 months.

With 250 varieties of PCBs required for its 30+ product lines, Eurotherm needed a supplier who could produce high quality PCBs, testing facilities, extensive quality control, knowledgeable staff and performance of good housekeeping skills. After a review of a number of suppliers, and a thorough selection review based on cost, quality, capability and service level, Eurotherm chose to work with eXception EMS.



Graham Batchelor, Commodity Manager at Eurotherm said, “We’ve had a long standing partnership with eXception that goes back over 10 years. Our choice was based on more than just price. We focused on the ability of the supplier we chose to respond quickly to our demands, source raw material and bare boards that would help us to reduce costs, and had a strong customer service approach, as well as the equipment and skilled personnel needed to respond to our needs.



He continued, “eXception EMS ticked all of those boxes. Indeed, their willingness to work with our Supply Chain in reducing costs and improving efficiency has saved us at least £60k in the last 12 months, they have excellent stock housekeeping skills and an ‘always there’ availability of their staff and senior personnel that ensures the smooth running of our supply.”