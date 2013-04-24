© batman2000-dreamstime.com

Apple's first decrease in 10 years

After a successful run of nearly ten years, it had to happen – Apple experienced a decrease in profits.

Well, a USD 9.5 billion profit is not by any means a bad one, but in comparison, however, it's a decrease of roughly 18% from last year. Sales however, rose by 11.2% to USD 43.6 billion.



The company sold 37.4 million iPhones in the quarter, up from 35.1 million units during the same period last year. Sales of he iPad tablets amounted to 19.5 million units, compared to 11.8 million for the same period previous year. The sales of Mac computers however, fell down to below 4 million units, compared to 4 million in the year-ago quarter.