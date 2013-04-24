© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

kk-electronic growing in Poland

KK- Electronic is extending its activity and opening a new investment in Szczecin - a test facility where new control systems for wind power stations will be created.

As a result, the enterprise will shift from producing individual components to creating integrated systems. The value of the investment is PLN 12 million (EUR 2.89 million). The production extension will require employment of a larger number of engineers.



Traditional products from the plant in Szczecin consist of electrical control panels, control boxes and switchboards. The new investment will make it possible for the company to create and test the complete control systems for wind power stations - i.e. power units.



"Thanks to the creation of a complete system, will we succeed in reducing the cost of electric power trains and making them competitive on the market", says kk-electronic Managing Director Przemyslaw Szczepaniak. "These are advanced manufacturing processes with the objective to construct and test integrated units for use in the wind power industry"



The customer for the first turnkey solution is Siemens Wind Power.



The company is also planning to increase employment to 500 employees – production workers and engineers. At the moment, kk-electronic Polska employs ca. 350 people, who are mainly involved in the assembly of electrical control panels for wind turbines.



"The extended production will require new skills and, for this reason, we will increase the employment of engineers who will design and test electrical installations", says Przemyslaw Szczepaniak.



The Polish branch of the Danish concern kk-electronic has been located in Szczecin since 2003.