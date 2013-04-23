© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

STMicro sell Nokia-exclusive components to HTC

The already troubled deliveries for the HTC One might be delayed even further, this after a court prohibited HTC to use the intended microphone.

Finnish Nokia has won a court case against HTC regarding microphone components for the HTC One, manufactured by STMicroelectronics, several media report. The ruling, by the Court in Amsterdam, implies that HTC cannot use the microphone components. The Court stated that the components were developed by Nokia and that their intention was to use them exclusively for their own products. HTC has neither license nor permission from Nokia to use the technology.



Who's to blame might be best left unsaid, but, STMicro did apparently not follow the agreement with Nokia. An agreement stating that the components were supposed to be Nokia-exclusive for one year, a contract that expires in March 2014, according to Bloomberg.



According to the Guardian, STMicro will have to pay Nokia some EUR 50'000 for each microphone sold to other parties – up to a maximum amount of EUR 1 million. It is also reported that HTC have indicated that they have initiated discussions with STMicro, regarding how to proceed with the case and possible solutions.