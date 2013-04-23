© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

eXception EMS goes West

Growth in oil and gas sector drives investment in new geographies and equipment at eXception EMS.

Mark O’Connor, CEO at eXception Group said, “We work with some of the biggest names in the oil and gas sector because crucially we understand the criticality of electronic devices and the challenges these device manufacturers face, as equipment is being forced to work harder in more extreme conditions. We have a long history in downhole electronics and instruments, and our work with customers in this area is increasing across a number of regions, but particularly the US.



“We’re committed to supporting this market, and our plans for growth in the area should see us opening an office with sales support during 2013.”