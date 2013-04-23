© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Aspocomp lowers net sales forecast

Due to a weak first quarter performance and slower than expected improvement of demand situation Aspocomp lowers its net sales and operating result forecast for 2013.

According to the new forecast net sales in 2013 are expected to amount to EUR 22-26 million and operating result to EUR 0.0-1.2 million.



In its previous outlook (Company Announcement on February 27, 2013) Aspocomp estimated net sales in 2013 to amount to EUR 24-28 million and operating result to EUR 0.7-1.9 million.