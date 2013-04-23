© rasa-messina-francesca-dreamstime.com

Companies donate to aid quake victims

The earthquake that hit China a few days ago have left the region in shambles – more than 200 people are reported dead or missing – over 10'000 wounded and with over 100'000 people made homeless.

But in all this, several companies have responded to the devastation and donated more than RMB 200 millions (USD 32 million) following the earthquake in Sichuan, China, according to a Sina Tech.



Among the donors we find: Samsung, Apple, Foxconn, Midea, Asus and Dell China.