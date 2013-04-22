© tamas-ambrits-dreamstime.com

ABB to acquire Power-One

ABB, and Power-One, a provider of energy-efficient power conversion and power management solutions, announces that they have agreed to a transaction in which ABB will acquire Power-One for $6.35 per share in cash or $1,028 million equity value.

“Solar PV is becoming a major force reshaping the future energy mix because it is rapidly closing in on grid parity,” said ABB’s CEO, Joe Hogan. “Power-One is a well-managed company and is highly regarded as a technology innovator focusing on the most attractive and intelligent solar PV product. The combination of Power-One and ABB is fully in line with our 2015 strategy and would create a global player with the scale to compete successfully and create value for customers, employees and shareholders.”



Power-One employs almost 3,300 people, mainly in China, Italy, the US and Slovakia. In 2012, it generated $120 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) on sales of approximately $1 billion.



The transaction is structured as a merger and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval of Power One's shareholders at a special meeting and receipt of customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2013.