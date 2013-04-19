© photographer dreamstime.com

Maskless delivers equipment to Prototron Circuits

Maskless Lithography has recently completed installation of a new MLI 5600 digital imaging system at Prototron Circuits’ Redmond, Washington facility.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2013 –Bill Elder, President & CEO, commented “We were pleased when Dave Ryder, Prototron CEO decided to purchase the Maskless system at the APEX show last month. Prototron’s high-mix / high-velocity business model is the ideal environment for our unique solution and I am confident that it will deliver significant technology and productivity gains, which will benefit Prototron in numerous areas of their business.”



“We looked at all of the direct imaging options available in today’s market, but a number of things impressed us about the Maskless system,” added Dave. “We really liked that the equipment is made in the U.S., so we know spare parts and service will be readily available. However, first and foremost, the Maskless system delivers the technology that is right for us at this time. The advanced technology, coupled with the productivity benefits that come with the elimination of phototools, will provide a great return on investment.”