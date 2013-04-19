© eskymaks dreamstime.com

GPV appoints Head of Global Supply Chain

Based in GPV Aars, Denmark, Torben Hjort will have the overall responsibility for the management and continued development of GPV’s procurement organization in Denmark and Thailand.

Torben Hjort has the experience and skills of strong commercial competencies as well as a comprehensive understanding of operating with globally oriented customers and their demands for both quality and service from their business partner.



"Torben Hjort brings with him impressive results from his former positions as well as considerable management experience, most recently as Business Area Director at Alfa Laval Aalborg A/S", a press release continues.