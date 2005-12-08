Zuken Wins Siemens Order

Zuken, the engineering consulting company, has signed an eight year contract with the Transportation Systems Group (TS) of Siemens AG for PCB Design Software and Consultation.

Zuken is to provide a completely integrated enterprise wide PCB design environment for the group's Rail Automation Division. The order is worth €1.2 million.



After identifying the need for more advanced schematic and library software for PCB design, the team at Siemens TS completed a full evaluation based on demo and training sessions, followed up by a trial. Once the design team were satisfied with the functionality and solution's ability to migrate existing designs, the decision for implementing CR-5000, Zuken's enterprise wide design environment was finalized.



Dirk Lagershausen General Manager CAE from Siemens comments: “Advanced technology that can be integrated to work with our other business process, is a high priority for us. We are convinced that we will embark upon a long term partnership with Zuken to implement an entire design environment.”



The CR-5000 design environment is based on a concept of combined technology that uses the same database throughout the portfolio. It is a constraints-driven tool suite aimed at designers of high complexity boards, including tools for library management, system design, board design, high-speed design, board production, advanced design for manufacturing and electromechanical design. As well as unification throughout the process, CR-5000 is also customizable. This flexibility enables it to be tightly integrated with the design and manufacturing processes already established within Siemens TS Rail Automation Division.



The singular shared database that spans across the environment has been pivotal to meeting the demands of complexity and for harnessing the benefits of integration with other business functions within the Siemens TS Rail Automation Division.



The Transportation Systems Group of Siemens AG is one of the leading international suppliers to the railways industry. The group's Rail Automation Division is based in Braunschweig and provides products and services from electrical interlockings and level crossing protection systems to power supply systems. PCB designers face issues such as miniaturization, and must respond to demands for high-speed products. Flexibility in design is also very important; with the need to be able to design simple two layers digital boards fast, while still having the capability to design digital/analog boards with up to 12 layers. In an environment where safety comes first, 100% reliability is critical.



Implementation of the migration to CR-5000 has already started at the sites in Braunschweig and in Berlin . The roll-out of CR-5000 in other sites across the globe is also planned.