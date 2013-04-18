©f ouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

Lumia sales are up – but still down for Nokia

Nokia Group's net sales landed on EUR 5.9 billion in Q1 – and the sales of the Lumia phone increased by 27%.

Overall mobile phone sales decreased by 30% in volume, down to 55.8 million units during Q1. And down 31% year over year to just over EUR 1.5 billion



5,6 million Lumia phones where sold during the quarter, an increase from the 4,4 million sold in the previous quarter.



Nokia's first quarter of 2013 presented the company with a loss before taxes of EUR 257 million – compared to a loss of nearly 1.5 EUR billion during the same quarter last year. Sales fell by 20% down to EUR 5.85.