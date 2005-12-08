Beijer, Omron awarded by IMS

Beijer Electronics has been named “European HMI Hardware Vendor of the Year 2005” at the SPS Show in Nürnberg, Germany. The winner of this award was determined from the results of a Europe-wide survey of HMI Hardware users.

IMS Research conducted a Europe-wide benchmarking survey of HMI hardware customers in October 2005. Respondents were asked to rate the performance of their suppliers on a number of factors, including price, ability to customise solutions, product reliability and product ease of use. In excess of 750 supplier ratings were submitted. The company that received the highest overall ranking from the survey was Beijer Electronics, who were also ranked top for product reliability, product ease of use and good technical support.



Second overall was Pro-face, closely followed by Omron Electronics. Pro-face was ranked especially highly for product reliability, ability to customise solutions and good technical support, whilst Omron Electronics was particularly highly placed for product ease of use and good technical support.



The factor considered to be the most important when selecting a supplier of HMI hardware was product reliability. Product ease of use was also deemed to be of high importance. These findings, and many others, were presented at the awards ceremony to key personnel from the world's leading HMI hardware suppliers and industry journalists.