PCB | April 18, 2013
Sanmina's Wuxi, China facility receives new certification
Sanmina announces that its Wuxi, China Printed Circuit Board (PCB) facility has achieved AS9100 certification.
The certification recognizes Sanmina's ability to meet the high-quality assurance standards in products developed for the aerospace industry.
"Quality manufacturing for the aerospace industry is a core competency and strategic priority of Sanmina," stated Seamus Grady , Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Sanmina Interconnect and Mechanical Systems. "Earning AS9100 certification demonstrates our ability to meet or exceed the requirements of the highly regulated aerospace industry. The certification is also an important milestone for the Wuxi PCB facility and extends Sanmina's commitment to our customers in this very important market segment. Our global aerospace customers can secure best-cost region capabilities, while growing in the local aerospace market in China."
AS9100 is the internationally recognized quality management standard specifically written for the aerospace industry.
Sanmina's Wuxi, China facility specializes in manufacturing multilayer, HDI and other advanced printed circuit boards.
