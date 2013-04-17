© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Optimistic PCB market in February

For the first two months of 2013, business for German PCB manufacturers was better than expected.

This fills the industry with optimism, writes industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



February sales per working day were as high as during February 2012. Compared to the exceptionally high turnover during January 2012, sales figures are only 4% lower.



Order intake for February dropped 2% year-over-year. However, levels reached those of January 2013. Book-to-bill ratio stood at 0.97.



The number of employees increased slightly compared to January, but employment figures were 3% percent lower than those reported for February 2012.