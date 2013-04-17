© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Flextronics / Motorola Mobility acquisition compleated

Flextronics announces that it has completed its acquisition of manufacturing operations in Tianjin, China, and has assumed the management and operation of the Jaguariuna, Brazil facility from Motorola Mobility, owned by Google.

Employees and assets at both locations have transferred to Flextronics. The previously announced agreement also included a manufacturing and services agreement for Motorola products.



"We welcome the highly skilled Motorola Mobility manufacturing team to our organization," said Mike McNamara, CEO at Flextronics. "Their extensive operations expertise and capabilities will provide tremendous value to our company, particularly in China and Brazil."



"We appreciate the professionalism and dedication of the personnel at both sites," said Mark Randall, senior vice president, supply chain & operations at Motorola Mobility, LLC. "This is a great outcome for our manufacturing team, and it enables us to focus on what we do best: designing and creating amazing mobile devices."