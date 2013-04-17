© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | April 17, 2013
Kodak and UniPixel in new manufacturing agreement
Eastman Kodak Company and UniPixel have entered into a manufacturing and supply agreement to produce next-generation touch sensors based on UniPixel’s UniBoss multi-touch sensor film.
Under the agreement, Kodak and UniPixel will open a new manufacturing facility within Eastman Business Park in Rochester later this year to produce touch screen sensors for the growing touch module market – which is predicted to more than double to USD 32 billion by 2018.
“Our agreement to this manufacturing and supply chain partnership with Kodak represents another major milestone in the commercial roll-out of UniBoss and in scaling up UniPixel’s supply chain for touch module customers,” said Reed Killion, UniPixel’s president and chief executive officer. “Kodak will play a pivotal role in the immediate, high-capacity scale-up of UniBoss touch sensor production. Kodak’s unparalleled expertise and core competencies in materials science, deposition technologies and large-scale commercialization and manufacturing allow us to vertically integrate the use of base materials that are utilized in the manufacturing process, thus offering the most synergistic and aligned infrastructure in the world as it relates to our flexible printed electronics.”
Antonio M. Perez, Kodak’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “This agreement with UniPixel is a major advance for Kodak’s functional printing initiative…Functional printing is a key growth area for Commercial Imaging…and Commercial Imaging is Kodak’s future. In UniPixel, we have linked-up with an innovative and effective partner, and Kodak brings to the relationship proprietary technologies that enable printing systems to deposit materials on a wide variety of substrates with a high degree of accuracy, precision, repeatability and speed. With this agreement, we continue to execute on our strategy to develop a roadmap of offerings that answers the growing market need for alternative touch sensor solutions.”
UniPixel and Kodak have already begun to construct a manufacturing and testing facility with nearly 100'000 square feet of manufacturing space for the UniBoss roll-to-roll printing and plating lines. In 2013, USD 24 million will be allocated to improve and equip the facility, which includes the installation of two printing lines and 15 plating lines.
“Our agreement to this manufacturing and supply chain partnership with Kodak represents another major milestone in the commercial roll-out of UniBoss and in scaling up UniPixel’s supply chain for touch module customers,” said Reed Killion, UniPixel’s president and chief executive officer. “Kodak will play a pivotal role in the immediate, high-capacity scale-up of UniBoss touch sensor production. Kodak’s unparalleled expertise and core competencies in materials science, deposition technologies and large-scale commercialization and manufacturing allow us to vertically integrate the use of base materials that are utilized in the manufacturing process, thus offering the most synergistic and aligned infrastructure in the world as it relates to our flexible printed electronics.”
Antonio M. Perez, Kodak’s chairman and chief executive officer, said: “This agreement with UniPixel is a major advance for Kodak’s functional printing initiative…Functional printing is a key growth area for Commercial Imaging…and Commercial Imaging is Kodak’s future. In UniPixel, we have linked-up with an innovative and effective partner, and Kodak brings to the relationship proprietary technologies that enable printing systems to deposit materials on a wide variety of substrates with a high degree of accuracy, precision, repeatability and speed. With this agreement, we continue to execute on our strategy to develop a roadmap of offerings that answers the growing market need for alternative touch sensor solutions.”
UniPixel and Kodak have already begun to construct a manufacturing and testing facility with nearly 100'000 square feet of manufacturing space for the UniBoss roll-to-roll printing and plating lines. In 2013, USD 24 million will be allocated to improve and equip the facility, which includes the installation of two printing lines and 15 plating lines.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments